Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kharif sowing touches new record at 1,095.38 lakh hectare: Govt

According to the ministry's data, kharif crops have been sown in a record area of 1,095.38 lakh hectare so far this season, as against 1,030.32 lakh hectare in the year-ago. Good rains and the timely prepositioning of inputs like seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, machinery and credit has made it possible for large coverage even during pandemic lockdown conditions, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:41 IST
Kharif sowing touches new record at 1,095.38 lakh hectare: Govt

Sowing of kharif (summer) crops touched a new record at 1,095.38 lakh hectare so far in the current season on the back of good rains and timely pre-positioning of crop inputs, according to the agriculture ministry. Sowing of rice still continues while sowing of pulses, coarse cereals, millets and oilseeds is almost over. The final sowing figures for the current kharif season will be closed on October 2, it said. The previous record was achieved in 2016 when farmers had sown kharif crops in a total area of 1,075.71 lakh hectare.

Kharif sowing begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June and harvesting from October onwards. According to the ministry's data, kharif crops have been sown in a record area of 1,095.38 lakh hectare so far this season, as against 1,030.32 lakh hectare in the year-ago.

Good rains and the timely prepositioning of inputs like seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, machinery and credit has made it possible for large coverage even during pandemic lockdown conditions, it said. "There is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date," the ministry added. As per the data, total area sown to rice has increased by 8.27 per cent to 396.18 lakh hectare so far in the current kharif season from 365.92 lakh hectare in the year-ago.

Area under pulses has increased by 4.67 per cent to 136.79 lakh hectare as against 130.68 lakh hectare, while that of area sown to coarse cereals increased by 1.77 per cent to 179.36 lakh hectare area as against 176.25 lakh hectare in the year-ago. Similarly, area under oilseeds increased sharply by 12 per cent to 194.75 lakh hectare so far in the current kharif season as against 174.00 lakh hectare in the year-ago.

Among cash crops, sugarcane area rose 1.30 per cent to 52.38 lakh hectare from 51.71 lakh hectare, while that of cotton acreage rose 3.24 per cent to 128.95 lakh hectare from 124.90 lakh hectare in the said period. There has been a 9 per cent increase in the overall rainfall in the country so far.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Finnish drivers best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver...

PSG announce three new coronavirus cases, total count reaches 6

Paris Saint-Germain PSG on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the club to six. The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive c...

SC reject pleas seeking review of its order allowing holding of NEET & JEE exams physically

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams physically. A bench of Justices Asho...

Pope tells leaders post-pandemic economic models must change

Pope Francis said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic had toppled the shaky pillars of a world economic model built on the idolatry of money and domination by the rich and powerful.In a message to participants of the annual European Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020