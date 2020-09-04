Five ISJK terrorists held for attack that killed 2 BSF jawans

Srinagar police has solved the case of the terrorist attack in Pandach in May this year in which two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed. Five uncategorised terrorists of ISJK who helped in transporting, logistics, planning and executing the attack have been arrested, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to an official press release, during further investigation, four vehicles were detained which included two private ambulances functioning at SKIMS, a bike and a scooty.

Accordingly approval for seizure of the above vehicles was sought from the Director-General of Police (DGP) JKP, Dilbagh Singh, IPS. Dilbagh Singh has accorded approval for seizure of the above vehicles. The ambulance was used to transport the militants from Bijbehara to Pandach, Srinagar while bike and scooty were used to carry out the attack and escape after looting of weapons from the injured jawans.

The ambulance was used to transport the militants back to Bijbehara from Srinagar. Furthermore, categorised militants of ISJK involved in the attack have also been neutralised in two separate encounters at Zadibal, Srinagar and Hatigam, Bijbehara and looted weapons of BSF jawans have also been recovered. (ANI)