Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR welcomes Côte d’Ivoire’s adoption of Statelessness Determination Procedure

A 2019 study led by national authorities and supported by UNHCR identified 1.6 million people as stateless or at risk of statelessness in Côte d’Ivoire, which hosts one of the world’s largest stateless populations.

UNHCR | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:55 IST
UNHCR welcomes Côte d’Ivoire’s adoption of Statelessness Determination Procedure
UNHCR is closely supporting national authorities to help prevent and resolve statelessness and stands ready to assist Côte d’Ivoire in implementing its Statelessness Determination Procedures. Image Credit: Wikipedia

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Côte d'Ivoire's adoption this week of Africa's first Statelessness Determination Procedure. This will help protect thousands of people in the country who are without a nationality.

Two regulations signed on 2 September formally establish procedures that will regularize the status of stateless people and fulfil a crucial component of Côte d'Ivoire's National Action Plan, in line with the country's pledge at UNHCR's High-Level Segment on Statelessness.

Formal recognition of statelessness status will pave the way for people – who until then had no recognized legal existence – to receive identity documents, enrol in school, access health services, seek lawful employment, open a bank account, and buy land.

"This is a huge leap forward. We commend the bold action taken by Côte d'Ivoire and its firm commitment to tackle this issue," said Aissatou Ndiaye, Deputy Director for UNHCR's Bureau for West and Central Africa.

"This significant milestone will help protect stateless people, allowing them to access basic rights which have remained out of reach for decades," she said.

Statelessness blights the lives of millions of people around the world, depriving them of basic rights. In 2014, UNHCR launched a global '#IBelong' Campaign, aimed at ending statelessness within a decade.

A 2019 study led by national authorities and supported by UNHCR identified 1.6 million people as stateless or at risk of statelessness in Côte d'Ivoire, which hosts one of the world's largest stateless populations.

The risks for stateless people have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic as they can be left out of national responses or be unable to seek care if they fall ill.

In recent years, the Government of Côte d'Ivoire has stepped up action to end statelessness consistent with its accession in 2013 to the two Statelessness Conventions and the adoption of the Abidjan Declaration on the Eradication of Statelessness by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 2015.

In 2017, the ECOWAS Member States made West Africa the world's first region to adopt a binding Plan of Action to end statelessness. Cote d`Ivoire has also adopted a National Plan of Action against statelessness and enacted important legal and institutional reforms to prevent individuals from becoming stateless.

Authorities in Côte d'Ivoire have now established two committees to identify stateless people in need of protection before a lasting solution is found to their predicament.

"Côte d'Ivoire is showing an example for other countries in Africa to follow," said Angèle Djohossou, UNHCR Representative in Côte d'Ivoire. "Challenges in the country remain and efforts must now be redoubled to ensure everyone in the country has a nationality," she added.

UNHCR is closely supporting national authorities to help prevent and resolve statelessness and stands ready to assist Côte d'Ivoire in implementing its Statelessness Determination Procedures.

Nine more West and Central African countries have also pledged to put in place similar procedures, and 11 countries from the region have launched studies on statelessness or included questions to collect data on statelessness in upcoming population censuses.

Some 4.2 million stateless people are reported in 76 countries, but UNHCR believes the actual number to be significantly higher.

Since UNHCR launched its #IBelong Campaign launched six years ago, 95 governments, civil society and international and regional organizations have made commitments to tackle statelessness.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays disciplinary proceedings against district judge, issues notice to MP High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh High Court and also stayed the disciplinary proceedings against the district judge against whom sexual harassment charges have been levelled by a woman judicial officer. A Bench he...

Akshay Kumar unveils mobile action game 'FAU:G'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday came out with his own mobile smartphone game FAUG, days after the central government banned 118 apps, including PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Akshay said the game, ...

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna DC inspects development works taken up at district airport

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Gannavaram Airport director Madhusudan Rao on Friday inspected the development works taken up at the airport in the district. Integrated terminal and runway development works are on the cards.The p...

Future Retail logs Q4 net loss of Rs 477.63 crore

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 477.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company, which owns brands like Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, had posted a net profit of Rs 199.31 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020