Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences by dialogue

Noting that India has vital interests and links of civilisation and culture with all states in the Gulf, Singh called upon the countries in the region to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect. “We call upon countries in the region – all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non interference in internal affairs of each other,” he said in his address at the combined meeting of defence ministers of the SCO, Collective Security Treaty Organisation and Commonwealth of Independent States member states.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:04 IST
India asks Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences by dialogue

India on Friday said that it was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the Persian Gulf and called upon the countries in the region to resolve their differences by dialogue based on mutual respect. A series of incidents in the Persian Gulf involving Iran, the US and the UAE in recent weeks have flared up tension in the region.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his address at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here. Noting that India has vital interests and links of civilisation and culture with all states in the Gulf, Singh called upon the countries in the region to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect.

“We call upon countries in the region – all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non interference in internal affairs of each other,” he said in his address at the combined meeting of defence ministers of the SCO, Collective Security Treaty Organisation and Commonwealth of Independent States member states. Last month, Iranian navy briefly seized control of a Liberian-flagged oil tanker in what the US said were international waters near the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond.

Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle its economy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, 21 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil flowed through it in 2018, or the equivalent of about 21 per cent of global petroleum liquids demand at the time.

Iran has observer status in the SCO, which was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as observers of the grouping in 2005. Both the countries were admitted as full members of the bloc in 2017.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays disciplinary proceedings against district judge, issues notice to MP High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh High Court and also stayed the disciplinary proceedings against the district judge against whom sexual harassment charges have been levelled by a woman judicial officer. A Bench he...

Akshay Kumar unveils mobile action game 'FAU:G'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday came out with his own mobile smartphone game FAUG, days after the central government banned 118 apps, including PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Akshay said the game, ...

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna DC inspects development works taken up at district airport

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Gannavaram Airport director Madhusudan Rao on Friday inspected the development works taken up at the airport in the district. Integrated terminal and runway development works are on the cards.The p...

Future Retail logs Q4 net loss of Rs 477.63 crore

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 477.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company, which owns brands like Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, had posted a net profit of Rs 199.31 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020