Guj SEC issues primary delimitation order ahead of local polls

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a primary order for delimitation of five municipal corporations, six municipalities, 16 district panchayats and 29 taluka panchayats, and sought suggestions from people. While no date for the polls has been announced so far, they are likely to be held by the end of November.

In a statement issued on Friday, the SEC said the present delimitation covers those local bodies whose geographical areas and the number of wards were changed after the last delimitation of 2015. The SEC said it issued a "primary order" for the delimitation exercise on Thursday.

Five municipal corporations covered under this process are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Vadodara. The six municipalities are - Navsari-Vijalpor, Porbandar-Chhaya, Morbi, Savarkundla, Petlad and Surendranagar-Dudhrej-Wadhwan.

The 16 district Panchayats are- Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Porbandar, Dahod, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Navsari, Gir Somnath and Bharuch. Apart from these local bodies, 29 taluka panchayats across the state would also undergo the process of delimitation, the statement said.

Before the SEC issues the final order about delimitation, it has asked the people to approach it with their suggestions on it within 10 days if its related to municipal corporations and municipalities, and within seven days for district and taluka panchayat.