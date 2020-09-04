Odisha to set up 'Drug Park' with investment nearly Rs 1500 cr

In a bid to create employment opportunities through industrialisation in the non-mineral sector, Odisha Government has decided to set up "Bulk Drug Park" in the State, the decision has been taken in a high-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday. Feasibility along with technical and financial details of the park was also discussed during the meet. Considering the potentiality of a bulk drug park in the State, Chief Secretary Tripathy directed to form a State Implementing Agency (SIA) in the shape of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and work out the detailed proposal within a fortnight.

The proposal for setting up the park in Tata SEZ at Gopalpur received in-principle approval in the meeting. The spot is well connected with port and railway. It is less than two hours reach from Biju Pattnaik International Airport. There is also an airstrip at Gopalpur which can be utilized for required communication. The land parcel of around 1000 acre required for the park is available in this SEZ. The land is well connected with NH-16 which is considered as the spine for the proposed Odisha Economic Corridor. It was decided in the meeting that an SPV will be formed involving IDCO as a lead promoter and TSSZEL ( Tata Group) and co-promoter to carry forward the project proposal.

Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said that "The park would have all the advanced infrastructure facilities including central effluent treatment plant, solid waste management, warehousing, dedicated power distribution system, steam generation and distribution system, common cooling system, advanced testing laboratories, centre of excellence, technology business incubator, intellectual property right services and the like". The cost of infrastructure development in the park was estimated at around Rs.1500.00 cr. The project would be implemented through financial support both from the Central and State Government. Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma added that the park would create employment opportunity for around 5000 people. Chief Secretary Tripathy directed to send the proposal to Government of India within 25 September 2020.