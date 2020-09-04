Left Menu
With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally rises to 40,990

With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 40,990, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,047 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 40,990, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. In a daily bulletin, the administration said that 493 cases were reported from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division.

There are 8,800 active cases and 31,435 recovered patients and 755 fatalities in the Union Territory. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has surged to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of September 4. (ANI)

