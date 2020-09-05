Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun trial runs of metro trains ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4. Workers have carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.
A couple of days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Home Ministry.