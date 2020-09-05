Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir sets world mark in half marathon
The 26-year-old Jepchirchir broke away from a small field of runners after about 20 minutes and was cruising at the 16.5-lap course in the Czech capital's Letna Park on Saturday morning. The previous record of 1:06:11 was set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in 2018 at the world half marathon championships in Valencia, Spain.PTI | Prague | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:34 IST
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya set a world record in the women's-only race in the half marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 34 seconds. The 26-year-old Jepchirchir broke away from a small field of runners after about 20 minutes and was cruising at the 16.5-lap course in the Czech capital's Letna Park on Saturday morning.
The previous record of 1:06:11 was set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in 2018 at the world half marathon championships in Valencia, Spain. “I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I'm so happy,” Jepchirchir said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Peres Jepchirchir
- Kenya
- Letna Park
- Valencia
- Spain
- Netsanet Gudeta
- Ethiopia
ALSO READ
LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam
Kenya health workers issue 21-day strike notice due to safety concerns
Kenyan all-female conservation ranger unit patrols amid COVID-19
Kenya seeks to be at center of disaster risk management to respond to people faster
Kenyan all-female conservation ranger unit patrols amid COVID-19