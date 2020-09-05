UP govt wants to make Bundelkhand hub of organic farming: Yogi Adityanath

Observing that Bundelkhand has a lot of potentials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government was looking to make the region a hub of organic farming. He added that the step will not only help farmers get rid of harmful chemical fertilisers but will also help them get higher prices for their products.

"Bundelkhand has immense potential for development. The Uttar Pradesh government wants to establish the region as an innovative standard of development. We want to make Bundelkhand a hub of organic farming," the CM said in a video conference on Friday while reviewing district-wise development work of the Chitrakoot-Dham division. Asking the officials to inform locals about the organic and zero budget agriculture, he added, "This will not only help farmers get rid of harmful chemical fertilisers, but will help them get a higher price of the product. The officials of the department concerned should make the farmers aware of the organic and zero budget agriculture."

"The Chitrakoot Dham is an important component of the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the chief minister added. (ANI)