PM's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is producing self-reliant India: Union Minister Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat has unleashed a strong spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' and it is resulting into what can be seen as self-reliant India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:28 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaking at the press conference on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat has unleashed a strong spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' and it is resulting into what can be seen as self-reliant India. "Prior to COVID we were a 2.89 trillion dollar economy and we had set our self the task and objective to become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-2025 and to transition to a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030," he said while addressing a joint press conference on the release of ranking of states with reference to State Business Reforms Implementations.

"COVID as a pandemic has impacted countries around the world in different ways. But the clarion call for Atmannirbhar Bharat which the PM has announced and which has unleashed a strong spirit of Atmanirbharta is producing as we can see more self-reliant India," he said. Puri said India will not only emerge stronger after the pandemic but will be able to play a more pronounced and more assertive role in the emergence of global supply chain.

The ease of doing business in construction permits and online business permission system implemented in 2,057 cities, which includes 444 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) towns facilitates paperless approvals and issuance of building permits. It has helped India make a jump of 158 spots in World Bank's Doing Business Report from 185th position in 2017 to 27th position in 2020," said Puri.

(ANI)

