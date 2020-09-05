Left Menu
Unlock 4: With COVID-19 measures in place, bus services resume in MP's Bhopal

With COVID-19 protocols in place, public and private buses have resumed their services in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal following relaxations amid Unlock 4.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:07 IST
Bus services resume in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal amid Unlock 4. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 protocols in place, public and private buses have resumed their services in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal following relaxations amid Unlock 4. The staff members ensured measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening. The buses were also sanitised by the staff before passengers boarded them.

Speaking to ANI, a bus-operator said, "We are following all guidelines by the government such as sanitisation of bus, use of face masks, temperature checks, providing sanitisers, etc. The services which resumed after a gap of over five months have brought major relief to the passengers here as no public transport was operating in the city. We are allowing only 60 per cent passengers in one bus." Thermal scanning of passengers was conducted and they were allowed to board the bus only after seeing if their body temperature was normal.

"During the lockdown, we faced problems in conveyance as there was no connectivity; it was difficult, especially for senior citizens, to commute from one place to another," said a local. All the passengers had covered their faces as a precautionary measure and maintained social distancing to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

