Maharashtra's COVID-19 count reaches 8,83,862

Maharashtra has reported 20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 8,83,862.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:58 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count reaches 8,83,862
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has reported 20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 8,83,862. While as many as 10,801 people were discharged today, 312 patients lost their lives fighting the deadly virus, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases include 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26,276 deaths, it added. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government has informed the Central government that oxygen cylinders should be provided in a 50-50 ratio to industries and health services in view of the shortage faced by health services in the state."We have informed the Centre through Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, that oxygen cylinders should be provided at a 50-50 ratio so that equal share is supplied to both health services and industries," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

