Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, as it gears up to resume services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.0.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:54 IST
Preparations underway for resumption of Bengaluru Metro from Sep 7
Namma Metro will resume operations on September 7 in Bengaluru. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, as it gears up to resume services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.0. Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes upon resumption of services from September 7.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, while trains on the purple line will begin from September 7, those on the green line will ply from September 9 onwards. Further, from September 11, 2020 trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes.

For travel, passengers will have to use smart cards as tokens will not be sold, and face masks will be necessary to be worn at all times in the metro premises. The corporation has also asked commuters to maintain a social distancing of 2 meters and said that a maximum of 400 passengers would be permitted to travel in each train at one point of time, apart from alternate seats being kept vacant in view of the COVID-19 scenario. (ANI)

