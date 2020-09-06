COVID-19: Over 50 held from pool party at restaurant in Ludhiana

As many as 54 people were arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Ludhiana, Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police said on Saturday. According to the police, on Friday, a pool party was organised at a restaurant under Sarabha Nagar police station limits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Yesterday we got the information about a restaurant owner organizing a pool party in Sarabha Nagar police station limits with 50 to 55 people. On getting information, we conducted a raid on the site where people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms. We have registered an FIR under section 188, 269, and 61 of IPC." "Five bottles of whiskey and five cartons of beer have been seized," he added.

Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state. According to the state government, 69 deaths were reported today and the death toll has gone up to 1,808. A total of 1306 patients were discharged on Saturday. (ANI)