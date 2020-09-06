Surge in Vegetable prices in Delhi due to dip in supply

Vegetable prices have seen a surge in markets of the national capital after a dip in the supply chain, which sellers attribute to rainfall as well as hoarding. According to vegetable sellers, prices of some of the vegetables have doubled.

Mohammad Rafiq, a vegetable seller at the Daryaganj vegetable market told ANI, "The price of potatoes has increased from Rs 12-14 per kg to Rs 30 per kg. The price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one. "This is a result of low supply in the market due to rainfall and hoarding," said Rafiq. (ANI)