Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police solves murder case of 25-year-old man within 10 hours

A blind murder case of a 25-year-old man has been solved by the special staff of Delhi Police within ten hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:50 IST
Delhi Police solves murder case of 25-year-old man within 10 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A blind murder case of a 25-year-old man has been solved by the special staff of Delhi Police within ten hours. On September 5, a young boy namely Sani Dayal (25) was stabbed to death by two unknown boys in a deserted forest area of Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar.

In this context, a case has been registered under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The local police and a team of special staff, led by Inspector Aishvir Singh, swung into action after the incident. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mobile phone SIM of the deceased was found missing and it was switched off.

The team of special staff collected the last location of the deceased phone which was found in the area of Gautam Puri, Badarpur. The team interrogated many persons and searched the accused persons in Gautam Puri, Delhi Police said in a release. The team further collected and minutely analysed the call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phone of the deceased. It revealed that the deceased was in constant touch with mobile number 9315468774, found registered in the name of Pankaj who is a resident of Phase 1, Gautampuri, Delhi.

The police team further succeeded to trace the user of the aforementioned number namely Arjun Kumar on the basis of WhatsApp display picture after the interrogation of many persons of the locality. The user Arjun Kumar told that his phone was used by one person named Sumit on the evening of September 5, 2020. The police apprehended Sumit and conducted sustained interrogation. The accused Sumit broke down and confessed his involvement along with one Kartik in the murder case of Sani Dayal, committed by stabbing. Kartik has also been arrested.

The accused further confessed that he came into contact with the deceased on the telephone through a Gay Dating app namely 'BLUED'. Both the accused persons took the deceased on a scooty at the isolated deep forest of Aali Vihar. The accused persons asked deceased Sani Dayal to hand over his mobile. On refusal, the accused persons robbed him on knifepoint and stabbed him. The victim succumbed to his injury in the hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020