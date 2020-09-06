After heavy rain, flood-like situation in Gujarat's Banaskantha
Several parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district faced a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rainfall occurred over the region.ANI | Banaskantha (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:30 IST
Several parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district faced a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rainfall occurred over the region.
Visuals from the district's Ambaji area showed vehicles facing difficulty due to waterlogging on the city's roads. Auto drivers were seen dragging their vehicles to move out of waterlogged parts.
Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted squally weather along and off North and South Gujarat coast due to active monsoon conditions. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Banaskantha
- Ambaji
- India Meteorological Department
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt to restart ship-breaking yard at Sachana
90 pc of annual rainfall already recorded in Gujarat
90 pc of annual rainfall already recorded in Gujarat
High flash flood risk in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, moderate risk in Goa, Konkan: CWC
Homeopathic drug given to half of Gujarat population since Mar