Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant an 'active member of drug syndicate': NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. "On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers," NCB said.

As per NCB, Dipesh has confessed that on March 17, 2020, on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh went to Miranda's house and received a delivery of 5-gram of ganja from Zaid in Bandra. Further, on April 17, Rhea and Showik ordered him to collect delivery of 10-gram charas from Kaizan. This delivery was received near Mount Blanc building which is Sushant's house. On May 1, Showik asked Dipesh to receive ganja from a person called Dwayne after which Dipesh received 50-gram charas from Dwayne the next day, according to NCB.

The NCB further said that in the first week of June, Dipesh received 100-gram ganja from a delivery boy named Rishikesh Pawar. Earlier yesterday, a court had sent Dipesh Sawant to the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody till September 9.

The NCB officials had taken Dipesh Sawant for medical examination before producing him before the court. Sawant was arrested yesterday based on statements and digital evidence.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are being questioned by the NCB in connection with the procurement of drugs. Meanwhile, former Chief Standing Counsel of Maharashtra Nishant Katneshwarkar on Sunday said that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) finds anything incriminating against Rhea Chakraborty, then she will be arrested too.

"The NCB has seized some materials and arrested Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant. This drug connection is somewhere related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case," Katneshwarkar said. "NCB has called Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation. In case if NCB finds anything incriminating against her, she may also be arrested in due course. The truth will certainly come out," he added. (ANI)

