COVID-19: Mahant Nritya Gopaldas to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, to reach Ayodhya directly

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who tested positive for COVID-19, will be discharged from the Medanta Hospital on Monday, following which he will directly proceed to Ayodhya.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:03 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who tested positive for COVID-19, will be discharged from the Medanta Hospital on Monday, following which he will directly proceed to Ayodhya. According to media in-charge for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sharad Sharma, the doctors at Medanta will discharge Mahant Gopaldas after reviewing all his test reports.

The Mahant was in Mathura on August 13 to take part in Krishna Janmashtami festivities when his health had suddenly deteriorated. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had then spoken to District Magistrate (DM) Mathura and to doctors at the Medanta Hospital, requesting immediate medical attention.

SR Mishra, District Magistrate, Mathura informed that the health condition of Gopaldas is "stable" and he is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Gopaldas had arrived in Mathura on August 10 after participating in grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

