MP: 3 COVID-19 patients flee from hospital in Nagpur, caught and hospitalised in Betul

Three COVID-19 positive patients fled from Mayo Hospital in Nagpur on Sunday morning, informed Central Railways. According to Ashutosh Pandey, Divisional Security Commissioner at Central Railways, the three patients along with two others went to the hospital to get their COVID-19 test done.

"Out of the five, three had tested positive for the virus. However, they ran away from the spot even before collecting their COVID-19 results," said Pandey. He added that the patients had confirmed tickets of Sanghamitra Express, and were identified with the help of CCTV cameras. They were made to de-board the train at Betul railway station.

"The patients have been hospitalised in Betul," he further said.