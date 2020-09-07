Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: Idol makers hopeful of getting business in upcoming festival season

Idol makers in Guwahati have expressed hope that the upcoming festival season will help bring in business that was hit during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:19 IST
Assam: Idol makers hopeful of getting business in upcoming festival season
An Idol maker in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Idol makers in Guwahati have expressed hope that the upcoming festival season will help bring in business that was hit during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. One artist here says there has been a dip in the demand for handmade idols but he expects business to pick up.

Ganesh Pal, an idol maker in Guwahati said: "We have been getting fewer orders this year due to coronavirus. We have got only 2-4 orders for now but we are expecting more orders soon as Durga puja is approaching near." "After this Vishwakarma Puja (Jayanti), we will be able to assess and tell the full extent of the loss of business which we are facing," Pal said.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is on September 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shaky, oil slumps on Saudi price cuts

Asian shares struggled for traction on Monday after two straight sessions of losses as investors grappled with sky-high valuations at a time when the global economy is in a coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply.Euro...

Lakers hold off Rockets to even series

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 62 points and 21 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers needed to hold off the fourth-seeded Rockets second-half rally to win 117-109 Sunday night to even their Western Conference semifinals series ...

Metro Rail services resume in Kochi

The Kochi Metro on Monday resumed services after being suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said.H...

Tennis-Disqualified Djokovic must embrace 'bad guy' role: McEnroe

Novak Djokovic will have to get used to being the bad guy following his disqualification from the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball, American great John McEnroe has said. The world number one was defaulted at 5-6 down in the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020