Photojournalist succumbs to COVID-19 in Odisha's Balasore district

A photojournalist, who was working during the COVID induced lockdown, has died due to the virus in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A photojournalist, who was working during the COVID induced lockdown, has died due to the virus in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. Solman Sahu, a photojournalist of EPA, Balasore who passed away on Monday died due to coronavirus has been declared as a Corona warrior for his restless service during the lockdown.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that all journalist working during lockdown period were Corona warriors. Patnaik had also announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs to be given to their dependants if they died of death due to the virus. Previously, two reporters from Gajapati and Ganjam Districts were declared as corona warriors after their death and a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs was given to their family members.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has 27,121 active cases, 96,364 recoveries and 546 fatalities as of September 7. (ANI)

