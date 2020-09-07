Left Menu
NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited Wins the AIMA Chanakya NMG 2020 National Championship

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Teams from 112 Organizations from across the country participated in the event The Tamil Nadu based NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint-venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) has won the National Championship in an online Business Simulation Game at the All India Management Association (AIMA) - Chanakya National Management Games (NMG) 2020 that was held recently. NTECL operates the 1500 MW Vallur Thermal Power Station located in Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. The team from NTECL achieved the feat of being crowned the national champion after competing against teams from 112 organisations from different parts of the Country. The victory was also significant since NTECL won the prestigious AIMA Chanakya NMG 2020 for the first time in five years.

The team comprised Shri Chinnathambi G, Manager, C&I - Maintenance; Shri Senkguttuvan P J, Manager, Operations (Main Plant); Shri Yoginderkumar J, Manager, Operation from NTECL, qualified for the regional rounds, which was held online and subsequently qualified for the Finals. More teams from NTPC brought laurels for India's largest power generating company with a combined team of NTPC Talcher Kaniha and SSC-ER II (Shared Services Center-Eastern Region II) from Odisha emerging as Runner-up in the Southern Regional Round of AIMA Chanakya NMG 2020. Shri Deepak Ranjan Sahoo, Shri Khageshwar Pradhan & Shri Ramani Kanta Jena from NTPC Talcher Kaniha & SSC-ER II were part of the team. 16 winning teams of NTPC Business Minds 2020 were nominated for the event and subsequently 2 teams qualified for the national finals.

NTPC won the competition earlier in 2015 while the power major had emerged as Runner-up in 2016 and 2017. AIMA Chanakya NMG, an online Business Simulation Game conducted every year, is aimed at ensuring that participating executives from various industries get an introduction to the complexities of running an Organisation and gain expertise and skills from this event. The decisions are evaluated through the software "Chanakya" developed indigenously in India.

AIMA Chanakya NMG is one of its kind platform for Corporate Managers to face the thrill of Managing Business in a competitive mode. It is one of the most anticipated and reputable annual events based on Business Management Simulation. The participants experience the complexities of running a Company by focusing on resource management, market trends, cost analysis, product positioning, production planning, and inventory control. AIMA Chanakya NMG 2020 is conducted in 2 levels; one at the Regional round (includes two sub-levels: Preliminary and Regional Final), and the second is the Final round.

Image: The AIMA National winners from NTPC Vallur, Tamil Nadu (From Left to Right) • Shri Chinnathambi G, Manager, C&I – Maintenance • Shri Senkguttuvan P J, Manager, Operations (Main Plant) • Shri Yoginderkumar J, Manager, Operation from NTECL PWR PWR.

