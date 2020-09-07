Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inmate visits to correctional centres to be permitted under COVID restrictions

“It is critical for members of the public to observe that visits are limited to one non-contact visit per inmate per calendar month, and only one visitor per inmate at a time,” DCS said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:10 IST
Inmate visits to correctional centres to be permitted under COVID restrictions
According to the department, bookings must be pre-arranged at least 48-hours prior to the intended visit to ensure proper planning. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has reviewed its COVID-19 risk-adjusted strategy, with visits to inmates at the country's correctional centres now permitted.

"Inmate visits to correctional centres and remand detention centres shall be permitted under strict conditions, observing COVID-19 health protocols, as well as departmental Standard Operating Procedures," said the department in a statement on Monday.

This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country moves to alert level 2, effective from 18 August 2020.

"It is critical for members of the public to observe that visits are limited to one non-contact visit per inmate per calendar month, and only one visitor per inmate at a time," DCS said.

According to the department, bookings must be pre-arranged at least 48-hours prior to the intended visit to ensure proper planning.

"As a result, no visits will be allowed without prior appointment. Only visitors with face masks, as per the approved name list, will be allowed access."

Visitors must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the scheduled visit time.

Inmates will be allowed to receive items, as per their privilege group and as prescribed in the policy.

Visits will be permitted to take place between 9 am and 3 pm on visit days.

At centres housing both sentenced and remand categories, and depending on the number of inmates, remand detainees may receive visits on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, excluding public holidays; whereas, sentenced offenders will be allowed visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays, weekends and public holidays.

"We rely on members of the public, to be honest during screening in order to prevent any potential infections and cross-contamination.

"Those who have been in contact with COVID-19 positive cases must indicate, as that will allow our health care practitioners to conduct extensive screening, which includes taking of vital signs. It is important to note that provision of false information is a criminal offence," the department said.

Consultation visits between legal practitioners and inmates will be non-contact and shall observe COVID-19 health protocols and operating procedures, as determined by DCS.

The department said as prescribed, legal practitioners will be expected to make prior arrangements with the head of the centre, and must have proof of identity.

On urgent matters, legal representatives and inmates may communicate telephonically after approval from the head of the centre has been obtained and where circumstances and resources permit.

"As restrictions have been eased across the country, DCS is constantly monitoring the public health situation in each correctional centre, including community transmissions, and take decisions accordingly, based on the risk levels.

"If at any given time, there are new or suspected cases of COVID-19 at a facility or unforeseen circumstances at the premises, this could affect visitation. Those planning a visit should always confirm their visit with the relevant correctional centre before travelling."

The department said its top priority remains the health and safety of officials, inmates and the public.

"We will therefore continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety measures and operating procedures where necessary," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Politicially motivated: Maha minister on security to Kangana

A Maharashtra minister on Monday termed as politically motivated the Centres decision to provide Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been provided with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug ...

Omron Healthcare India eyes 27 pc revenue growth to Rs 150 cr in FY21

Medical devices maker Omron Healthcare India is eyeing 27 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 150 crore in 2020-21 on the back of increased awareness about home monitoring among people, a top company official said on Sunday. The company had a re...

Nitish Kumar should speak on crime, unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister addressed a virtual rally ahead of the state assembly polls, Leader of Opposition LoP Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish Kumar to speak on unemployment and crime rate in the state. They Bihar government want to kee...

PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of COVID-19: Cong

With India recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, the Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020