Mumbai court adjourns hearing on bail plea of Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit till Sept 9

A Mumbai Sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail applications filed by Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit, who were arrested in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, to September 9.

Updated: 07-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai Sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail applications filed by Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit, who were arrested in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, till September 9. Vilatra, who was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, was last week sent to the custody of the NCB till September 9 for interogation in the case.

According to the NCB, Zaid had disclosed that he has been into drug peddling especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money. The agency had arrested Lakhani and another person named Karn Arora and seized bud (curated marijuana) from their possession.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda have also been arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were also sent to the custody of the NCB till September 9. The NCB had launched an investigation into the matter after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of Rajput.

The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

