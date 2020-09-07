Left Menu
Junior Health Inspector arrested in Kerala for sexually abusing woman on pretext of giving COVID-19 negative certificate

A junior Health Inspector who allegedly sexually abused a woman, who was in quarantine after calling her to his residence on the pretext of giving her COVID-19 negative certificate was arrested by police.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A junior Health Inspector who allegedly sexually abused a woman, who was in quarantine after calling her to his residence on the pretext of giving her COVID-19 negative certificate was arrested by police. According to police, the accused identified as Pradeep (44) has been charged with section 376 of IPC (being a public servant, took advantage of his official position and committed rape) and was produced before the court.

"According to the complaint, filed by the woman from Kulathupuzha, after completing the quarantine period, she approached the junior health inspector for obtaining a COVID negative certificate. The junior health inspector asked the woman to visit his residence for the certificate and sexually abused her," police said. Meanwhile, Kerala State Women's Commission intervening in the matter directed the health department to take strong action against the accused Pradeep, the junior health inspector.

The incident is being reported after another shocking incident occurred in Kerala when an ambulance driver raped a COVID-19 positive woman inside the ambulance. Both BJP and Congress condemning both incidents demanded state government to provide proper safety to women Covid patients and also demanded resignation of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja for her failure to provide safety to women. (ANI)

