Police team deployed outside Kangana Ranaut's Manali residence

A police team has been deployed outside Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali on Monday, after the Centre approved Y security for the actor. A team of health officials had also gone to her home to test Ranaut and her sister for COVID 19.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the actress thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to her. "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriot's voice. I am thankful to Amit Shah ji. If he wanted, he could've asked me to postpone my visit to Mumbai in view of the circumstances. But he respected the work of a daughter of India," she tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali today." Last week, the actress had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

However, Raut had rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world." "After a major star was killed, I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet recently, in reference to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, whose body was found at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. (ANI)