Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for further questioning for the third consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:00 IST
Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB Mumbai office, questioning to continue today
Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office, Mumbai on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for further questioning for the third consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Yesterday, after her interrogation concluded Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, NCB had said, "Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue."

Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against them under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The complaint stated that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law." The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

