3,490 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

With 3,490 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,31,382 on Tuesday, according to the Department of Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:02 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With 3,490 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,31,382 on Tuesday, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha. Of these new cases, 2,094 patients were in quarantine and the remaining 1,396 were local contacts.

The maximum number of cases has been reported from the Khurda district (535) followed by Cuttack (376) and Mayurbhanj (207). There are 31,362 active cases, 99,398 recoveries in the state as of September 8, said the department.

The State has conducted a total of 21,84,841 tests, it added.

