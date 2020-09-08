Left Menu
British-Iranian woman Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge - state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:52 IST
British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court on Tuesday and informed about a new charge, state TV reported.

"The branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary court summoned Nazanin Zaghari and her designated lawyer this morning and informed her of a new indictment," an unnamed official told State TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

