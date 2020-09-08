Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACB officials raided office of Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam

The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the office of the chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:06 IST
ACB officials raided office of Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam
A visual from the ACB raid on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the office of the Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam. Several key documents were seized, the ACB officials are investigating.

The office of the person designated as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories in Visakhapatnam district was raided by ACB officials. The raid was carried out under the supervision of ACB DSP Ramachandra Rao and Additional DSP Shakila Bhanu. Officials said the raid was basically just a routine inspection. Shiva Shankar working as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories was not in the office at the time of the raid.

ACB Inspector Laxman Murthy, Ramesh, Gapur and Kishore participated in the raid. According to sources, the reason of the ACB raid is related to the Gas leakage incident of LG polymers in Visakhapatnam earlier. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

The National Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as ...

Soccer-Inter sign Serbia defender Kolarov from AS Roma

Inter Milan have signed Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma on a permanent deal, the Serie A club said httpswww.inter.itennews20200908transfer-inter-aleksandar-kolarov-official.html on Tuesday. Roma said in a statement httpswww....

Disincentivising good borrowers "unacceptable," says TN CM on RBI decision

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday opposed a provision in the recent Master Directions for Priority Sector Lending issued by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, and said disincentivising good borrowers is unacceptable and counter-productive st...

Kisan Rail service ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from 94 tonnes it carried on inaugural run: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Kisan Rail service was ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from the 94 tonnes it carried on its inaugural run last month. The rail service, which was announced in the 2020 Union budget, aims at tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020