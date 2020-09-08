Left Menu
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:56 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Seven people shot dead at illicit California marijuana operation

Seven people were fatally shot at what authorities called an illegal marijuana growing operation in the southern California countryside and suspects were being sought on Tuesday. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department responded to a repor...

EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?

Britains Northern Ireland minister said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britains internal market - which the EU fears could undermine the Brexit divorce deal - would break international law in a limited way. WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLYAs...

In new Brexit turmoil, UK says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a new round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell sharply on ...

INSIGHT-Ford's incoming CEO wants the U.S. automaker to run like a Deere

From the moment he was named chief operating officer and heir apparent to the top spot at Ford Motor Co in February, Jim Farley has touted the growth potential of its commercial vehicles.But its not just more trucks and vans that Farley wan...
