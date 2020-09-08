Mamata announces Durga Puja bonus for journalists

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Tuesday announced an annual bonus of Rs 2,000 foraccredited journalists in Kolkata and Rs 1,000 for those inthe districts during the Durga Pujas

Banerjee said that the state government has alreadyprovided health insurance for journalists under the 'Mabhoi'scheme and has also introduced a monthly pension of Rs 2,500for retired scribes

"We (the state government) may be poor, but we have alarge heart and want to share the joy with everyone," thechief minister said at a programme to observe the 'PoliceDay'.