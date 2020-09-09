Left Menu
Threat of climate change is real and dangerous: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 06:19 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal during Sustainability Summit on Circular Economy for Self-Reliant India on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions. "We ultimately have to move towards a world where we are net zero in terms of carbon emissions. The threat of climate change is very real, near and dangerous," Goyal said at the Sustainability Summit on Circular Economy for Self-Reliant India organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry via video conferencing.

Goyal, who is also the railway minister, said railways have introduced mechanised cleaning in trains which brought down consumption of water by 90 per cent. "When we introduced mechanised cleaning of trains, we brought down consumption of water by 90 per cent. Since it is in a mechanised manner, out of the 10 per cent water we use, we are able to recycle 6 per cent. Effectively, our water consumption came down to barely 3-4 per cent," Goyal said. (ANI)

