Illegal train tickets booking racket busted, 50 arrested

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday busted an illegal train ticket booking racket with the arrest of 50 people, RPF Director-General, Arun Kumar said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:11 IST
RPF Director-General, Arun Kumar speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to the RPF, they were using cryptocurrency so that their money trail can't be traced.

"Its network has been unearthed and the system has been decimated. 50 people have been nabbed. It was an all-India operation. They used cryptocurrency so that their money trail can't be traced," Kumar said. (ANI)

