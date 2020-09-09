Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut says 'my Mumbai is POK now' after BMC demolition at property

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing her property in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:59 IST
Kangana Ranaut says 'my Mumbai is POK now' after BMC demolition at property
A photo shared by actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter about her office being demolished by BMC. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing her property in the city. The 'Panga' actor who is on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh kept posting on Twitter as a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporation demolished "illegal alterations" at her office.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," the 'Panga' actress tweeted. She also tweeted "Pakistan..." in one tweet and in another she wrote "Babur and his army".

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for telling her not to return to the financial capital, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana had tweeted. The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking a note of several "illegal'' alterations.

On Monday, the civic body had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.' The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills. Earlier this morning, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body's notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

"No work is being carried out by my client (Kangana) in her premises as falsely understood by you (BMC). Therefore the Stop Work Notice issued is absolutely bad in law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position," Ranaut's lawyer said in the letter to Executive Engineer, H/West Ward. "Nonetheless, all allegations made by your department ''by resorting to falsehood" shall be legally dealt with by my client under the appropriate provisions of law and therefore my client who is expected to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow requests for a maximum of 7 days to respond to and duly address the concerns mired in your said Notice," the letter read.

"My client has the right to prosecute the officers for trespassing upon her premises illegally with a criminal intent to cause injury," the letter added. Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative

Covid has had an unprecedented and deep impact on the businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrat...

Surekha Sikri stable but still under observation in ICU, says her agent

Mumbai, Sep 9 PTI&#160;Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke, is stable but still under observation in the ICU, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Wednesday. The 75-year-ol...

India probes alleged increase in imports of PVC resin from Japan

India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin, used in various sectors including construction and medical devices, from Japan following complaints by domestic firms. According to a notificati...

HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020