Kudankulam N-plant unit-1 connected to power grid after maintenance

The unit 1 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has been successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled maintenance, Rosatom, the Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation, has said. Kundankulam units 1 and 2 -- light water reactors -- have been built with Russian technology. It is also building units 3-6 at the same site.

Each unit is of 1,000 MW capacity, the highest nuclear power reactors so far in the country so far. "Unit 1 of the Kudankulam NPP was successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM),” Rosatom said in a statement. However, it has not shared details about when the plant was connected to the power grid and the nature of the maintenance process.

"Rusatom Service JSC, despite the restrictive measures associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, provided the customer with a full range of services for the timely implementation of complex technological operations. "In particular, for the first time in 24/7 mode, remote technical support was provided to an Indian customer during refuelling. This became possible thanks to the professionalism and well-coordinated work of Russian and Indian specialists,” the statement said.