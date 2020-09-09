Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kudankulam N-plant unit-1 connected to power grid after maintenance

The unit 1 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has been successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled maintenance, Rosatom, the Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation, has said. "Unit 1 of the Kudankulam NPP was successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM),” Rosatom said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:07 IST
Kudankulam N-plant unit-1 connected to power grid after maintenance

The unit 1 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has been successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled maintenance, Rosatom, the Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation, has said. Kundankulam units 1 and 2 -- light water reactors -- have been built with Russian technology. It is also building units 3-6 at the same site.

Each unit is of 1,000 MW capacity, the highest nuclear power reactors so far in the country so far. "Unit 1 of the Kudankulam NPP was successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM),” Rosatom said in a statement. However, it has not shared details about when the plant was connected to the power grid and the nature of the maintenance process.

"Rusatom Service JSC, despite the restrictive measures associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, provided the customer with a full range of services for the timely implementation of complex technological operations. "In particular, for the first time in 24/7 mode, remote technical support was provided to an Indian customer during refuelling. This became possible thanks to the professionalism and well-coordinated work of Russian and Indian specialists,” the statement said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take momentum from third T20I into ODI series against England, says Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that winning the final T20I of the three-match series against England will give the side much-needed momentum heading into the ODI series. Australia defeated England by five wickets in the third T20I....

Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns

Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadium to a circus without clowns. The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.Its like going to a circus without clo...

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be prosecution to protect...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours NATION DEL27 PM-SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020