Telangana CM honours poet Rama Chandramouli with Kaloji Award

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday presented Kaloji Narayan Rao Literary award to noted literary personality Rama Chandramouli at Pragathi Bhavan here.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 05:14 IST
Telangana CM presenting Kaloji Award to poet Rama Chandramouli on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister said Rama Chandramouli is perfectly eligible for the award and handed over Rs 1,01,116 as cash prize and felicitated Rama Chandramouli with a shawl.

In this programme, Cultural Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud, Government's Advisor KV Ramanachary, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Cultural Affairs Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Director Mamidi Harikrishna, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others were present. (ANI)

