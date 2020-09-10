Rachel Julienne Sussock appointed Associate Judge of High Court

Auckland barrister and solicitor Rachel Julienne Sussock has been appointed an Associate Judge of the High Court, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Associate Judge Sussock has been a Litigation Partner at Lowndes Jordan in Auckland specialising in commercial dispute resolution and acting for corporates and private clients across all sectors, including construction, insolvency and in trust disputes.

She graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a BCA and an LLB(Hons) in 1991. She began her career as a staff solicitor with Phillips Fox Wellington (now DLA Piper). In 1993 she joined the Public Commercial Team at the Crown Law Office, becoming Crown Counsel in 1997. A move to Auckland at the end of 2001 prompted a decision to spend more time at home with her four children.

In 2008 Associate Judge Sussock resumed her career with specialist litigation firm Wilson Harle as a Senior Associate, before joining Lowndes Jordan as a partner in 2018.

She will sit in Auckland.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)