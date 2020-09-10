Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power sector transformation will get world one third of way to net zero - IEA

The transformation of the power sector will only get the world one third of the way to a goal of achieving net zero emissions by mid-century, a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are expected to fall this year by 8% from 2019 - their lowest level since 2010 - as slower economic growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy demand.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:30 IST
Power sector transformation will get world one third of way to net zero - IEA

The transformation of the power sector will only get the world one third of the way to a goal of achieving net zero emissions by mid-century, a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are expected to fall this year by 8% from 2019 - their lowest level since 2010 - as slower economic growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy demand. However, the trend is not forecast to continue.

The transport, industry and building sectors currently account for more than 55% of CO2 emissions from the energy system and that is expected to grow due to more vehicles being electrified, metals recycling and heat production for industry and homes, the IEA said. Electricity generation would need to be around 2.5 times higher in 2050 than it is today, requiring a rate of growth equivalent to the entire U.S. power sector every three years.

Annual additions of renewable electricity capacity, meanwhile, would need to average around four times the current record, which was reached in 2019, the report said. The report analysed more than 800 technology options to examine what would need to happen for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The IEA said between a third and a half of cumulative emissions reductions needed come from technologies which are not commercially available today - for example, low-carbon hydrogen, which is produced by electrolysis powered by renewable energy, and technology to capture carbon emissions released to the atmosphere and store them. A large amount of additional power generation is needed for low-carbon hydrogen, which is increasingly being viewed as a way for industries such as steel to decarbonise.

The global capacity of electrolysers needs to grow to 3,300 gigawatts (GW) from 0.2 GW today. To produce enough hydrogen to reach net zero emissions, the electrolysers would consume twice the amount of electricity which China generates, the IEA said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, others to be part of joint military drills in Russia

Chinese and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and others, Chinas defence ministry announced Thursday. The Caucus 20...

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...

Tennis-No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the s...

Tennis-Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020