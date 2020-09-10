Left Menu
Govt's skill agenda is to create workforce to match global demands: PM Modi

In his address read out at a digital conclave, the Prime Minister stated that it is "the government's skill agenda to create a workforce that matches the global demands and with this vision, several efforts have been undertaken to enable a strong skill development ecosystem."  "There are many sectors witnessing the growing demand for skilled youth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government's skill agenda is to create a workforce that matches the global demands and several efforts have been undertaken to enable a strong skill development ecosystem.  He also observed that the whole nation has come together under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission and it is the need of the hour for every Indian to be self-reliant in these changing times, an official statement said. In his address read out at a digital conclave, the Prime Minister stated that it is "the government's skill agenda to create a workforce that matches the global demands and with this vision, several efforts have been undertaken to enable a strong skill development ecosystem."  "There are many sectors witnessing the growing demand for skilled youth. This is an opportunity for our young workforce to convert the present challenges into opportunities and become the strong pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he added.  Stating that it is integral to lay emphasis on skilling, reskilling and upskilling, the Prime Minister said the role of trainers and experts is the most essential in this endeavour.  The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organised the digital conclave for the second edition of 'Kaushalacharya Samadar 2020'.  Trainers across different sectors were felicitated for their contribution in building the country's skilling ecosystem and preparing a future-ready workforce.  The Prime Minister further said "it is my belief that the trainers who are awarded today will inspire many others and will continue to contribute immensely in the lives of our youth and the country's development." Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "As the times are transforming, the role of trainers and assessors is becoming more crucial as they pave the roadmap for our young generation in meeting the industry demands of near future." A total of 92 trainers from diverse backgrounds and different categories such as entrepreneurship training, National Apprenticeship Promotional Scheme, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Short Term Training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, among others, were felicitated at the digital conclave. PTI RSN ABMABM

