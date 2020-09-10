Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre honoured sentiments of Sikhs by granting permission to Sri Harmandar Sahib to receive foreign donations: Harsimrat Badal

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the central government had honoured the sentiments of the Sikh community by granting permission to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib to receive foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:59 IST
Centre honoured sentiments of Sikhs by granting permission to Sri Harmandar Sahib to receive foreign donations: Harsimrat Badal
Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the central government had honoured the sentiments of the Sikh community by granting permission to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib to receive foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Harsimrat Badal in an official statement said this laudable step would enable the Sangat to contribute sewa (dasvandh) from across the globe and would go a long way in furthering the shrine's endeavours to serve society at large.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this gesture which will also showcase the outstanding spirit of service of the Sikh community worldwide," she said. Badal said that the FCRA permission had been given in the name of 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association', a body set up in 1925.

"It is my good fortune that following the representations from various Sikh groups and organizations, I put up this case before the Home Minister and the Prime Minister and it has been duly accepted," she said. While congratulating the Sikh community on this development, Badal appealed to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to release Rs 3.2 crore due to Sri Darbar Sahib on account of GST refund which was pending from the Punjab government since 2017.

She said the centre was refunding its share on 'langar' from time to time and alleged that "the State was yet to clear dues pending from its share of GST. The Gurughar should not be made to suffer on this account. The Punjab government should clear all pending dues immediately." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it: Pol parties

Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the vilification campaign against actor Rhea Chakraborty proved Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to...

Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season

A recent survey by the American Gaming Association suggests that a lack of attendance at pro football stadiums wont hurt the sports betting industry this season. The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games i...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...

Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020