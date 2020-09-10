Centre honoured sentiments of Sikhs by granting permission to Sri Harmandar Sahib to receive foreign donations: Harsimrat Badal

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the central government had honoured the sentiments of the Sikh community by granting permission to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib to receive foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Harsimrat Badal in an official statement said this laudable step would enable the Sangat to contribute sewa (dasvandh) from across the globe and would go a long way in furthering the shrine's endeavours to serve society at large.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this gesture which will also showcase the outstanding spirit of service of the Sikh community worldwide," she said. Badal said that the FCRA permission had been given in the name of 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association', a body set up in 1925.

"It is my good fortune that following the representations from various Sikh groups and organizations, I put up this case before the Home Minister and the Prime Minister and it has been duly accepted," she said. While congratulating the Sikh community on this development, Badal appealed to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to release Rs 3.2 crore due to Sri Darbar Sahib on account of GST refund which was pending from the Punjab government since 2017.

She said the centre was refunding its share on 'langar' from time to time and alleged that "the State was yet to clear dues pending from its share of GST. The Gurughar should not be made to suffer on this account. The Punjab government should clear all pending dues immediately." (ANI)