Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad
Rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening bringing down the temperature here.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:46 IST
Rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening bringing down the temperature here. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for the city on Friday.
IMD also said that the rainfall distribution and intensity will very likely increase over Telangana among other states from September 12 onwards. "Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat State from September 12 onwards. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over these regions during the same period," stated IMD. (ANI)
