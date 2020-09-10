Left Menu
Telangana: Congress leaders stage protest in Keesara Mandal for re-allotment of land to farmers

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Thursday staged a protest at Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Medchal-Malkajgiri district's Keesara, demanding action against illegal land grabbing that he says is taking place in the state of Telangana.

ANI | Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:25 IST
Senior Congress Leader Hanumanth Rao speaking with ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Thursday staged a protest at Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Medchal-Malkajgiri district's Keesara, demanding action against illegal land grabbing that he says is taking place in the state of Telangana. "The Telangana Legislative Assembly session is going on. A revenue bill was passed recently. A law against land grabbers was also brought yet poor people are suffering. Today, I have approached the Mandal Revenue Office where the Tahsildar Nagaraju was arrested," Rao told ANI.

"During 1981, Indira Gandhi had allotted these lands to poor people stating that it is the farmer who does farming. But in 2003 the Jagirdar took back the land. Now, where will these poor farmers go? I am protesting for two hours and the MRO is not bothered to talk to us," he added. Rao's protest comes after sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash.

The amount was said to be given to Nagaraju, Keesara's Tehsildar for allegedly doing an official favour in connection with an issue related to 28 acres of land in Rampally Dayara with Ch. Srinath, a realtor of Satya Developers and another realtor K Anji Reddy. Apart from Nagaraju's residence, the ACB officials searched his office premises too. (ANI)

