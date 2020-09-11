UP CM holds review meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister over development of airports in 3 districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a review meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the development of airports in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) through video conferencing. "The development works for the 17 airports in UP are being done since the last 3.5 years in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier there were only two airports which were functional, now we have seven airports which are facilitating the air travel of the passengers," Yogi said during the review meeting.

"We are receiving assistance from the Central government under UDAN ('Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme. These 17 airports after becoming functional will further ease the air travel of passengers. After better air connectivity, tourism will be boosted in Uttar Pradesh and it will also create huge employment opportunities for the people," he added. The officials of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra districts joined the conversation through video conferencing and informed about the development work related to the airport in their districts. (ANI)