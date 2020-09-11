Rajasthan reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Rajasthan reported 740 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. "The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 98,116 including 1,199 deaths, 80,490 recoveries and 16,427 active cases," the State Health Department said.

With 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, and 76,271 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)