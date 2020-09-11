Left Menu
NCB moves special court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kaizen Ibrahim in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed an application in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Friday seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kaizen Ibrahim, an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed an application in a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Friday seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kaizen Ibrahim, an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB, in its application, claimed that Kaizen is a common contact among all accused and therefore, he needs to be put behind bars for being part of the conspiracy.

A Metropolitan Magistrate court had, last week, granted bail to Ibrahim, an alleged drug peddler in connection with the drug case. Meanwhile, the special NDPS court earlier today rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda in the drugs case being probed by the NCB.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The agency had said linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered, based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found.The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

