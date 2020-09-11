Left Menu
Four held for possessing 503 sea fans, 79 Bengal lizard genitals in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Four persons have been arrested for possessing 79 Bengal lizard genitals and 503 sea fans in the Bagalkote district of the state.

ANI | Bagalkote (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:43 IST
Four people were arrested for possessing parts of Bengal lizard and sea fans in Karnataka.. Image Credit: ANI

During the raids, the officials arrested four persons for possessing Bengal lizard genitals and sea fans. The accused had procured them "from several Ayurvedic and Vanaspati stores", forest officials said. (ANI)

