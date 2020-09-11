Left Menu
Delhi court convicts 9 ISIS members

A Delhi court on Friday convicted 9 people alleged ISIS members, who had earlier pleaded guilty in connection with a case related to recruiting youths in the banned outfit and planning of terror attack in the country.

Updated: 11-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday convicted 9 peole alleged ISIS members, who had earlier pleaded guilty in connection with a case related to recruiting youths in the banned outfit and planning of terror attack in the country. Special Judge Parveen Singh listed the matter for further hearing on arguments on the quantum of sentence on September 22.The court convicted nine men --Nafees Khan, Abu Anas, Najmul Huda, Afzal, Suhail Ahmed, Obedullah Khan, Mohammed Aleem, Mufti Abdul Sami Qasmi and Amjad Khan. Advocate Qausar Khan, who is appearing for nine accused, while filing their application for pleading guilty, has urged the court to show a lenient view while sentencing the convicts.

In the plea, Advocate Qausar Khan told the court that the accused is remorseful for the acts alleged against him, and undertake not to indulge in similar acts and activities in future and even their conduct in jail is satisfactory and there is nothing adverse against him. The accused were pleading guilty voluntarily without any pressure, threat, coercion, inducement or undue influence and they understand the consequences.

After they pleaded guilty, on August 6, the court convicted the six accused under criminal conspiracy and other and various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. NIA has registered a case on December 9, 2015 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA).

According to NIA, accused has hatched a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India. The NIA had filed chargesheets against 16 accused. (ANI)

